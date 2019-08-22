Notable Thursday Option Activity: ROST, OSTK, UNIT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ross Stores, Inc. (Symbol: ROST), where a total volume of 9,483 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 948,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.2% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,000 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK) saw options trading volume of 29,825 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019
, with 3,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,500 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
And Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT) options are showing a volume of 11,460 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of UNIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 11,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UNIT. Below is a chart showing UNIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
