Quantcast

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ROST, OSTK, UNIT

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ross Stores, Inc. (Symbol: ROST), where a total volume of 9,483 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 948,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.2% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,000 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK) saw options trading volume of 29,825 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 3,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,500 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT) options are showing a volume of 11,460 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of UNIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 11,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UNIT. Below is a chart showing UNIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ROST options , OSTK options , or UNIT options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: ROST , OSTK , UNIT


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar