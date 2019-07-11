Notable Thursday Option Activity: POOL, NTNX, TPB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL), where a total of 1,013 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 101,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.6% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 200,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) saw options trading volume of 18,741 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring July 12, 2019
, with 6,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,200 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
And Turning Point Brands Inc (Symbol: TPB) saw options trading volume of 571 contracts, representing approximately 57,100 underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of TPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 116,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,400 underlying shares of TPB. Below is a chart showing TPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
