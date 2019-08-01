Quantcast

Notable Thursday Option Activity: PDFS, XLNX, PEGI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PDF Solutions Inc. (Symbol: PDFS), where a total volume of 796 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 79,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.5% of PDFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 81,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,700 underlying shares of PDFS. Below is a chart showing PDFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) saw options trading volume of 28,843 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 96.8% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 4,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,000 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pattern Energy Group Inc (Symbol: PEGI) saw options trading volume of 5,366 contracts, representing approximately 536,600 underlying shares or approximately 96.8% of PEGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 554,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 5,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,400 underlying shares of PEGI. Below is a chart showing PEGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

