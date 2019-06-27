Notable Thursday Option Activity: OSPN, MU, CRUS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in OneSpan Inc (Symbol: OSPN), where a total of 2,054 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 205,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 88% of OSPN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 233,500 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of OSPN. Below is a chart showing OSPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 239,173 contracts, representing approximately 23.9 million underlying shares or approximately 85.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring June 28, 2019
, with 9,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 970,900 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cirrus Logic Inc (Symbol: CRUS) options are showing a volume of 3,747 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 374,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.5% of CRUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 454,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 1,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,800 underlying shares of CRUS. Below is a chart showing CRUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
