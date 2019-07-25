Notable Thursday Option Activity: ORLY, UAL, SHW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: ORLY), where a total of 2,668 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 266,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.3% of ORLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 541,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,700 underlying shares of ORLY. Below is a chart showing ORLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 14,314 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 1,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,000 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) options are showing a volume of 2,465 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 246,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of SHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 526,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019
, with 327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,700 underlying shares of SHW. Below is a chart showing SHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:
