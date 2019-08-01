Notable Thursday Option Activity: NDAQ, BIIB, PRU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nasdaq OMX Group (Symbol: NDAQ), where a total volume of 7,182 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 718,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.6% of NDAQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 829,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 3,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,100 underlying shares of NDAQ. Below is a chart showing NDAQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 9,771 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 977,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 1,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,900 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:
And Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) saw options trading volume of 10,413 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 73.1% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,300 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
