Notable Thursday Option Activity: MDB, EXAS, CVX

By BNK Invest,

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 8,586 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 858,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.2% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,600 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS) options are showing a volume of 6,099 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 609,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of EXAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 2,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,000 underlying shares of EXAS. Below is a chart showing EXAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 24,775 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $124 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 6,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 620,400 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $124 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDB options , EXAS options , or CVX options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

