Notable Thursday Option Activity: MA, HCSG, TTD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total of 41,597 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 122.8% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring September 13, 2019 , with 4,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,900 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: HCSG) options are showing a volume of 7,093 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 709,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.8% of HCSG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 612,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 7,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 703,600 underlying shares of HCSG. Below is a chart showing HCSG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 14,690 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 104.4% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring September 13, 2019
, with 1,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,400 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
