Notable Thursday Option Activity: LRCX, ADNT, GPRO

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total volume of 21,156 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 123.5% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 1,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,400 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Adient plc (Symbol: ADNT) saw options trading volume of 16,727 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 123% of ADNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of ADNT. Below is a chart showing ADNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And GoPro Inc (Symbol: GPRO) saw options trading volume of 40,993 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 120% of GPRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 13,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GPRO. Below is a chart showing GPRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LRCX options , ADNT options , or GPRO options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

