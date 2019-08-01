Notable Thursday Option Activity: LJPC, PYPL, CVX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. (Symbol: LJPC), where a total of 2,326 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 232,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.4% of LJPC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 330,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,800 underlying shares of LJPC. Below is a chart showing LJPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 46,243 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 69.5% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 4,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,300 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 29,677 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 67.6% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $121 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 4,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 486,300 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:
