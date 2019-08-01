Quantcast

Notable Thursday Option Activity: LJPC, PYPL, CVX

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. (Symbol: LJPC), where a total of 2,326 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 232,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.4% of LJPC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 330,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,800 underlying shares of LJPC. Below is a chart showing LJPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 46,243 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 69.5% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 4,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,300 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 29,677 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 67.6% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $121 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 4,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 486,300 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LJPC options , PYPL options , or CVX options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: LJPC , PYPL , CVX


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar