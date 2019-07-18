Quantcast

Notable Thursday Option Activity: LE, MO, UPS

By BNK Invest,

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lands' End Inc (Symbol: LE), where a total volume of 730 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 73,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.4% of LE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 150,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of LE. Below is a chart showing LE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) options are showing a volume of 39,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 4,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,800 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 13,447 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 1,436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,600 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LE options , MO options , or UPS options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

