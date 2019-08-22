Notable Thursday Option Activity: KSU, GOOG, NVDA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kansas City Southern (Symbol: KSU), where a total of 6,958 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 695,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.9% of KSU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 710,900 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,000 underlying shares of KSU. Below is a chart showing KSU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 14,539 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 87.2% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1192.50 strike put option expiring August 30, 2019
, with 546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,600 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1192.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 82,976 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.8% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019
, with 9,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 924,200 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
