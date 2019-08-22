Quantcast

Notable Thursday Option Activity: KSU, GOOG, NVDA

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kansas City Southern (Symbol: KSU), where a total of 6,958 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 695,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.9% of KSU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 710,900 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,000 underlying shares of KSU. Below is a chart showing KSU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 14,539 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 87.2% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1192.50 strike put option expiring August 30, 2019 , with 546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,600 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 82,976 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.8% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 9,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 924,200 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KSU options , GOOG options , or NVDA options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: KSU , GOOG , NVDA


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar