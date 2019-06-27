Quantcast

Notable Thursday Option Activity: KSS, GOOGL, AAPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total volume of 45,296 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.4% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 20,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 14,207 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1050 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,100 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1050 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 200,975 contracts, representing approximately 20.1 million underlying shares or approximately 78.6% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring June 28, 2019 , with 22,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

