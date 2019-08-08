Quantcast

Notable Thursday Option Activity: JACK, AGO, TPIC

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK), where a total of 3,183 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 318,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.8% of JACK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 498,890 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,200 underlying shares of JACK. Below is a chart showing JACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO) options are showing a volume of 2,926 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 292,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of AGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 486,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,900 underlying shares of AGO. Below is a chart showing AGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

And TPI Composites Inc (Symbol: TPIC) options are showing a volume of 1,958 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 195,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.6% of TPIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 328,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,600 underlying shares of TPIC. Below is a chart showing TPIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JACK options , AGO options , or TPIC options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

