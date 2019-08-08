Quantcast

Notable Thursday Option Activity: IIVI, THO, APPN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in II-VI Inc (Symbol: IIVI), where a total of 3,044 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 304,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of IIVI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 686,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of IIVI. Below is a chart showing IIVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) saw options trading volume of 2,895 contracts, representing approximately 289,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 656,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,600 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) saw options trading volume of 1,989 contracts, representing approximately 198,900 underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 454,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,200 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

