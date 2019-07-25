Notable Thursday Option Activity: HD, SQ, AON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total volume of 16,401 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 1,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,400 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 35,045 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019
, with 3,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,900 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Aon plc (Symbol: AON) saw options trading volume of 2,919 contracts, representing approximately 291,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of AON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 614,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 1,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,100 underlying shares of AON. Below is a chart showing AON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
