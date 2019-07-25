Quantcast

Notable Thursday Option Activity: HD, SQ, AON

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total volume of 16,401 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 1,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,400 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 35,045 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 3,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,900 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Aon plc (Symbol: AON) saw options trading volume of 2,919 contracts, representing approximately 291,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of AON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 614,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,100 underlying shares of AON. Below is a chart showing AON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HD options , SQ options , or AON options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: HD , SQ , AON


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar