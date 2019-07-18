Notable Thursday Option Activity: GT, DISH, EGBN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: GT), where a total volume of 15,183 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60% of GT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021 , with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of GT. Below is a chart showing GT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
Dish Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) saw options trading volume of 13,643 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 5,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,900 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eagle Bancorp Inc (Symbol: EGBN) saw options trading volume of 1,131 contracts, representing approximately 113,100 underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of EGBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 192,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,800 underlying shares of EGBN. Below is a chart showing EGBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
