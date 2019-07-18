Quantcast

Notable Thursday Option Activity: GT, DISH, EGBN

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: GT), where a total volume of 15,183 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60% of GT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021 , with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of GT. Below is a chart showing GT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Dish Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) saw options trading volume of 13,643 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 5,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,900 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Eagle Bancorp Inc (Symbol: EGBN) saw options trading volume of 1,131 contracts, representing approximately 113,100 underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of EGBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 192,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,800 underlying shares of EGBN. Below is a chart showing EGBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GT options , DISH options , or EGBN options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: GT , DISH , EGBN


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar