Notable Thursday Option Activity: GDOT, ULTA, DDD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Green Dot Corp (Symbol: GDOT), where a total volume of 3,333 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 333,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.3% of GDOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 562,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,800 underlying shares of GDOT. Below is a chart showing GDOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 3,986 contracts, representing approximately 398,600 underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 671,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,100 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And 3D Systems Corp. (Symbol: DDD) options are showing a volume of 8,134 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 813,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.9% of DDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021
, with 853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,300 underlying shares of DDD. Below is a chart showing DDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
