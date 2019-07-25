Notable Thursday Option Activity: FDX, AAN, PZZA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 14,152 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,800 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Aaron's Inc (Symbol: AAN) saw options trading volume of 3,920 contracts, representing approximately 392,000 underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of AAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 719,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of AAN. Below is a chart showing AAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) options are showing a volume of 4,035 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 403,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 741,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 2,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,600 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
