Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, LULU, KO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB), where a total volume of 170,356 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 138.4% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring September 13, 2019 , with 23,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 29,759 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 130.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring September 13, 2019
, with 4,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,100 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO) options are showing a volume of 140,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.8% of KO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 29,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of KO. Below is a chart showing KO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
