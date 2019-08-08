Notable Thursday Option Activity: FANG, YELP, NVEE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), where a total volume of 39,228 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 234.4% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 18,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Yelp Inc (Symbol: YELP) saw options trading volume of 20,735 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 200.2% of YELP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring August 09, 2019
, with 2,997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,700 underlying shares of YELP. Below is a chart showing YELP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And NV5 Global Inc (Symbol: NVEE) options are showing a volume of 1,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 146,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 161.6% of NVEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 90,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020
, with 580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,000 underlying shares of NVEE. Below is a chart showing NVEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
