Notable Thursday Option Activity: EXPE, CCI, LRCX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total of 9,776 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 977,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.2% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,500 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI) saw options trading volume of 15,568 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 76.2% of CCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 7,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 774,200 underlying shares of CCI. Below is a chart showing CCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 13,779 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 75.5% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
