Quantcast

Notable Thursday Option Activity: EXPE, CCI, LRCX

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total of 9,776 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 977,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.2% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,500 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI) saw options trading volume of 15,568 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 76.2% of CCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 7,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 774,200 underlying shares of CCI. Below is a chart showing CCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 13,779 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 75.5% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EXPE options , CCI options , or LRCX options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: EXPE , CCI , LRCX


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar