Notable Thursday Option Activity: ERI, STZ, ATVI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eldorado Resorts Inc (Symbol: ERI), where a total of 6,470 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 647,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of ERI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 1,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,300 underlying shares of ERI. Below is a chart showing ERI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 4,124 contracts, representing approximately 412,400 underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 975,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,000 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 32,233 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring September 13, 2019
, with 1,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,100 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:
