Notable Thursday Option Activity: EOG, KHC, STZ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG), where a total of 50,223 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 130.8% of EOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 23,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of EOG. Below is a chart showing EOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) options are showing a volume of 78,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.5% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 9,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 941,800 underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 7,600 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 760,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 961,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 1,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,000 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
