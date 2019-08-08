Quantcast

Notable Thursday Option Activity: EAT, ICHR, ALGT

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT), where a total volume of 3,886 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 388,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.6% of EAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 891,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,800 underlying shares of EAT. Below is a chart showing EAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Ichor Holdings Ltd (Symbol: ICHR) options are showing a volume of 1,246 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 124,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of ICHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 285,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,100 underlying shares of ICHR. Below is a chart showing ICHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) options are showing a volume of 849 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 84,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of ALGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 198,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,500 underlying shares of ALGT. Below is a chart showing ALGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EAT options , ICHR options , or ALGT options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: EAT , ICHR , ALGT


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar