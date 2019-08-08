Notable Thursday Option Activity: EAT, ICHR, ALGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT), where a total volume of 3,886 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 388,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.6% of EAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 891,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,800 underlying shares of EAT. Below is a chart showing EAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Ichor Holdings Ltd (Symbol: ICHR) options are showing a volume of 1,246 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 124,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of ICHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 285,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019
, with 311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,100 underlying shares of ICHR. Below is a chart showing ICHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) options are showing a volume of 849 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 84,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of ALGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 198,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,500 underlying shares of ALGT. Below is a chart showing ALGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EAT options
, ICHR options
, or ALGT options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »