Notable Thursday Option Activity: DBX, PYX, CVS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dropbox Inc (Symbol: DBX), where a total of 34,462 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 104.3% of DBX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 8,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 816,400 underlying shares of DBX. Below is a chart showing DBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
Pyxus International Inc (Symbol: PYX) saw options trading volume of 2,741 contracts, representing approximately 274,100 underlying shares or approximately 90.3% of PYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 303,495 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 1,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,600 underlying shares of PYX. Below is a chart showing PYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 81,054 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 89.5% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 5,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 598,600 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
