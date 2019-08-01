Notable Thursday Option Activity: CVS, WYNN, PXD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total volume of 66,665 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.5% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55.50 strike call option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 22,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 13,600 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike put option expiring August 02, 2019
, with 635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,500 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) options are showing a volume of 10,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $128 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019
, with 2,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,100 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:
