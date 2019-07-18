Quantcast

Notable Thursday Option Activity: CELG, ALGN, DOV

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Celgene Corp (Symbol: CELG), where a total volume of 19,314 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.6% of CELG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 7,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 751,000 underlying shares of CELG. Below is a chart showing CELG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 3,596 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 359,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 864,385 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $277.50 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,400 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $277.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV) saw options trading volume of 3,977 contracts, representing approximately 397,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of DOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 984,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95.50 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 1,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,200 underlying shares of DOV. Below is a chart showing DOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CELG options , ALGN options , or DOV options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: CELG , ALGN , DOV


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar