Notable Thursday Option Activity: CELG, ALGN, DOV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Celgene Corp (Symbol: CELG), where a total volume of 19,314 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.6% of CELG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 7,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 751,000 underlying shares of CELG. Below is a chart showing CELG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 3,596 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 359,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 864,385 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $277.50 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,400 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $277.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV) saw options trading volume of 3,977 contracts, representing approximately 397,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of DOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 984,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95.50 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 1,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,200 underlying shares of DOV. Below is a chart showing DOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95.50 strike highlighted in orange:
