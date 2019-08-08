Notable Thursday Option Activity: CBAY, NVRO, PXD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CBAY), where a total of 3,388 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 338,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.5% of CBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 670,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 3,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,800 underlying shares of CBAY. Below is a chart showing CBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Nevro Corp (Symbol: NVRO) options are showing a volume of 1,680 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 168,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of NVRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 334,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,300 underlying shares of NVRO. Below is a chart showing NVRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) options are showing a volume of 8,163 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 816,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 1,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,700 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
