Notable Thursday Option Activity: AXSM, STZ, JBHT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM), where a total volume of 5,590 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 559,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.9% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 756,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 2,982 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,200 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 6,893 contracts, representing approximately 689,300 underlying shares or approximately 71.4% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 964,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 1,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,900 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) saw options trading volume of 7,455 contracts, representing approximately 745,500 underlying shares or approximately 66.2% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,700 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AXSM options , STZ options , or JBHT options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

