Notable Thursday Option Activity: AXDX, GEO, TPX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Symbol: AXDX), where a total volume of 1,362 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 136,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.7% of AXDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 170,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,600 underlying shares of AXDX. Below is a chart showing AXDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) options are showing a volume of 10,739 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.2% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 3,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,900 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX) options are showing a volume of 6,671 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 667,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.9% of TPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 867,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 3,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,600 underlying shares of TPX. Below is a chart showing TPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AXDX options
, GEO options
, or TPX options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »