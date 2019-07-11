Notable Thursday Option Activity: ANTM, WBA, IMMU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM), where a total volume of 6,208 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 620,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.7% of ANTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,200 underlying shares of ANTM. Below is a chart showing ANTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 26,904 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 1,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,000 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Immunomedics, Inc. (Symbol: IMMU) saw options trading volume of 9,394 contracts, representing approximately 939,400 underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of IMMU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 4,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,500 underlying shares of IMMU. Below is a chart showing IMMU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ANTM options
, WBA options
, or IMMU options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »