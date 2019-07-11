Quantcast

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ANTM, WBA, IMMU

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM), where a total volume of 6,208 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 620,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.7% of ANTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,200 underlying shares of ANTM. Below is a chart showing ANTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 26,904 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,000 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Immunomedics, Inc. (Symbol: IMMU) saw options trading volume of 9,394 contracts, representing approximately 939,400 underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of IMMU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 4,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,500 underlying shares of IMMU. Below is a chart showing IMMU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ANTM options , WBA options , or IMMU options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: ANTM , WBA , IMMU


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar