Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, LEN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 71,432 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 193.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1900 strike put option expiring June 28, 2019 , with 2,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,400 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1900 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 5,214 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 521,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 147.6% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 353,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1380 strike put option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,900 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1380 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) options are showing a volume of 41,236 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.6% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 14,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




