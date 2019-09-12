Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 148,513 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 490% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1850 strike call option expiring September 13, 2019 , with 7,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,400 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1850 strike highlighted in orange:
Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 9,597 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 959,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 309.6% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 309,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2100 strike call option expiring September 13, 2019
, with 659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,900 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 29,819 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 250.7% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1250 strike call option expiring September 13, 2019
, with 1,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,300 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1250 strike highlighted in orange:
