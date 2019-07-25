Notable Thursday Option Activity: ALXN, UHS, VLO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN), where a total of 8,193 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 819,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.7% of ALXN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $122 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,600 underlying shares of ALXN. Below is a chart showing ALXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:
Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) options are showing a volume of 2,440 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 244,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of UHS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 492,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,900 underlying shares of UHS. Below is a chart showing UHS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 14,670 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019
, with 432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,200 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:
