Quantcast

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ALXN, UHS, VLO

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN), where a total of 8,193 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 819,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.7% of ALXN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $122 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,600 underlying shares of ALXN. Below is a chart showing ALXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) options are showing a volume of 2,440 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 244,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of UHS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 492,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,900 underlying shares of UHS. Below is a chart showing UHS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 14,670 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,200 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALXN options , UHS options , or VLO options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: ALXN , UHS , VLO


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar