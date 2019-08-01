Notable Thursday Option Activity: ABMD, SCHW, CXO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD), where a total of 7,766 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 776,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 207.8% of ABMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 373,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,000 underlying shares of ABMD. Below is a chart showing ABMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
The Charles Schwab
Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) options are showing a volume of 155,124 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 173.4% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 77,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
And Concho Resources Inc (Symbol: CXO) options are showing a volume of 18,035 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.8% of CXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 2,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,700 underlying shares of CXO. Below is a chart showing CXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ABMD options
, SCHW options
, or CXO options
