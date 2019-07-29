Notable Monday Option Activity: ZS, BERY, V

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total volume of 11,473 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.5% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,700 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY) options are showing a volume of 6,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 630,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of BERY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 3,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,000 underlying shares of BERY. Below is a chart showing BERY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 29,389 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 2,839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,900 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZS options
, BERY options
, or V options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »