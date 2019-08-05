Quantcast

Notable Monday Option Activity: ZIXI, GLNG, BAC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zix Corp (Symbol: ZIXI), where a total of 5,498 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 549,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.1% of ZIXI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 857,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of ZIXI. Below is a chart showing ZIXI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) saw options trading volume of 5,756 contracts, representing approximately 575,600 underlying shares or approximately 63% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 913,710 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 4,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 461,200 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 301,368 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 30.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.9% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 20,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZIXI options , GLNG options , or BAC options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

