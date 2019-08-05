Notable Monday Option Activity: WDAY, CYTK, ARAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY), where a total volume of 11,506 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.5% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,200 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) options are showing a volume of 3,173 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 317,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.6% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 425,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 3,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,800 underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Accuray Inc (Symbol: ARAY) options are showing a volume of 3,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 303,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.8% of ARAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 435,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 3,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,500 underlying shares of ARAY. Below is a chart showing ARAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
