Quantcast

Notable Monday Option Activity: VRSN, EFX, LRCX

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN), where a total volume of 2,573 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 257,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.8% of VRSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 527,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,900 underlying shares of VRSN. Below is a chart showing VRSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) options are showing a volume of 4,142 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 414,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of EFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 910,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 3,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,300 underlying shares of EFX. Below is a chart showing EFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 7,861 contracts, representing approximately 786,100 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring September 06, 2019 , with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VRSN options , EFX options , or LRCX options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: VRSN , EFX , LRCX


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar