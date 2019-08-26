Notable Monday Option Activity: VRSN, EFX, LRCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN), where a total volume of 2,573 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 257,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.8% of VRSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 527,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,900 underlying shares of VRSN. Below is a chart showing VRSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) options are showing a volume of 4,142 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 414,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of EFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 910,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 3,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,300 underlying shares of EFX. Below is a chart showing EFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 7,861 contracts, representing approximately 786,100 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring September 06, 2019
, with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:
