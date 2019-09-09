Notable Monday Option Activity: VEEV, MSM, IVC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV), where a total volume of 9,952 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 995,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.3% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 1,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,500 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (Symbol: MSM) options are showing a volume of 2,790 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 279,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of MSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 415,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019
, with 2,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,200 underlying shares of MSM. Below is a chart showing MSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Invacare Corp (Symbol: IVC) options are showing a volume of 2,024 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 202,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64% of IVC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 316,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 1,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,800 underlying shares of IVC. Below is a chart showing IVC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
