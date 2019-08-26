Notable Monday Option Activity: UNP, DAL, STZ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), where a total of 11,903 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.1% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 5,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,100 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 20,947 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 8,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 838,000 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 4,100 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 410,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,300 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:
