Notable Monday Option Activity: UBNT, UNH, EVTC

By BNK Invest,

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (Symbol: UBNT), where a total volume of 1,497 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 149,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.1% of UBNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 298,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,800 underlying shares of UBNT. Below is a chart showing UBNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 20,647 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,600 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Evertec, Inc. (Symbol: EVTC) saw options trading volume of 1,622 contracts, representing approximately 162,200 underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of EVTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 328,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,100 underlying shares of EVTC. Below is a chart showing EVTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

