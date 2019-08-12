Quantcast

Notable Monday Option Activity: UAL, SMG, AGNC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 15,508 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.5% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 5,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,900 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) options are showing a volume of 3,689 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 368,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 643,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,500 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) saw options trading volume of 25,875 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 10,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UAL options , SMG options , or AGNC options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

