Notable Monday Option Activity: TTWO, ALB, MPC

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total of 19,709 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 168.3% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 4,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 487,200 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 15,468 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 140% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 5,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,400 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) saw options trading volume of 43,856 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 92.6% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 11,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TTWO options , ALB options , or MPC options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




