Notable Monday Option Activity: TGH, SQ, TTWO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (Symbol: TGH), where a total of 621 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 62,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.7% of TGH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 138,880 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020 , with 512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,200 underlying shares of TGH. Below is a chart showing TGH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 44,096 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 2,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,500 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 7,116 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 711,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 2,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,000 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:
