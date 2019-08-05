Notable Monday Option Activity: TCO, MA, MDGL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Taubman Centers Inc (Symbol: TCO), where a total of 4,765 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 476,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 111.1% of TCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 428,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 4,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 464,500 underlying shares of TCO. Below is a chart showing TCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 30,243 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.7% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,300 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) options are showing a volume of 1,281 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 128,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.2% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 143,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
