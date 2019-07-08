Notable Monday Option Activity: STZ, CHGG, AMGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total volume of 9,362 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 936,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.4% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring July 12, 2019 , with 2,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,300 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Chegg Inc (Symbol: CHGG) options are showing a volume of 5,916 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 591,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of CHGG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 2,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,000 underlying shares of CHGG. Below is a chart showing CHGG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 12,801 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $187.50 strike call option expiring July 12, 2019
, with 782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,200 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $187.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STZ options
, CHGG options
, or AMGN options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »