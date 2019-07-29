Notable Monday Option Activity: SSTK, AKAM, VEEV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK), where a total volume of 932 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 93,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.6% of SSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 170,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,200 underlying shares of SSTK. Below is a chart showing SSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 4,978 contracts, representing approximately 497,800 underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 931,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,100 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) options are showing a volume of 6,099 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 609,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,100 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
