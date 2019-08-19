Quantcast

Notable Monday Option Activity: SRPT, GLNG, OLED

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total of 7,354 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 735,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.4% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 1,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,700 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) saw options trading volume of 7,200 contracts, representing approximately 720,000 underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,800 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) saw options trading volume of 3,904 contracts, representing approximately 390,400 underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 712,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,500 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SRPT options , GLNG options , or OLED options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

